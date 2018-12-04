By Trend

Precious metal prices varied in Azerbaijan on Dec. 4, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold increased by 19.4395 manats to 2,102.713 manats per ounce in the country on Dec. 4 compared to the price on Dec. 3.

The price of silver increased by 0.2821 manats to 24.6241 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 43.996 manats to 2,068.3305 manats.

The price of platinum decreased by 11.73 manats to 1,379.533 manats in the country.

Precious metals Dec. 4, 2018 Dec. 3, 2018 Gold XAU 2,102.713 2,083.2735 Silver XAG 24.6241 24.342 Platinum XPT 1,367.803 1,379.533 Palladium XPD 2,068.3305 2,024.3345

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on Dec. 4)

