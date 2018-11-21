By Trend

The Agency for Development of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) of Azerbaijan is interested in cooperation with scientific and educational centers, Chairman of the agency’s board Orkhan Mammadov said.

He made the remarks Nov. 21 during the ceremony of signing a memorandum between the agency and the Azerbaijan State University of Economics.

He noted that the memorandum will define specific areas and forms of this cooperation and will create a broad platform for action.

“The agency is developing models and mechanisms designed to support SMEs in fulfilling the tasks set by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev,” said Mammadov.

Another important area of ​​cooperation includes supporting innovative initiatives, he noted.

Mammadov stressed that the integration of scientific innovations into business is of particular importance from the point of view of organizing and increasing the competitiveness of business entities at the level of modern requirements, and also noted that the memorandum provides for joint efforts aimed at achieving specific practical results in this direction.

One more important area of ​​cooperation includes promotion of volunteering, he said.

“I am confident that our joint efforts in these areas will make significant contribution to the course of economic reforms, having ensured sustainable development of entrepreneurship,” he added.

The Agency for the Development of SMEs of Azerbaijan was established on the basis of the decree on improvement of management in the field of SMEs signed by President Ilham Aliyev in December 2017.

The task of the agency is to ensure the consistency of reforms, as well as the improvement of the business regulation system and the application of effective coordination, enhancing the role and competitiveness of small and medium-sized businesses in the country’s economy, and the compliance of the management system of this sphere with modern requirements.

As a single structure with special powers, through the Houses of SMEs, the agency will organize, coordinate, evaluate and regulate the services rendered by state agencies and organizations in this area.

