Asian Development Bank (ADB) will provide technical assistance to the Azerbaijani Agency for Development of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs), Head of the ADB Azerbaijan Office Nariman Mannapbekov said.

He was speaking at a public hearing on the improvement of legislation in the field of entrepreneurship development held in the Azerbaijani parliament.

He said that the ADB is helping the Agency for Development of SMEs to attract three experts. One expert will be developing a guide to assessing the impact of laws and regulations on SMEs, he noted.

Mannapbekov added that the ADB strongly supports legislative discussion in this direction.

“We value the level of cooperation and professionalism [of Azerbaijan] regarding the assessment of the impact of legislation and regulations on SMEs,” he said. “Very few countries carry out such assessment. Mostly these are European countries, Australia, New Zealand. We really want this kind of assessment of the impact of regulations and amendments to be considered comprehensively. Thus, business will develop.”

In addition, Mannapbekov added that the second expert will be a lawyer, a law consultant who worked in this area and who knows where and how to improve the legislative framework in the first place. He also noted that such an expert in the near future will be hired with grant support from the ADB.

He said that the ADB views the private sector as the main driver of economic growth.

He noted that at the expense of private investments, sustainable, stable and most importantly - inclusive economic growth can be ensured.

