Precious metal prices increased in Azerbaijan on Nov. 19, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold increased by 7.208 manats to 2,073.6345 manats per ounce in the country on Nov. 19 compared to the price on Nov. 16.

The price of silver increased by 0.0933 manats to 24.4446 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 0.918 manats to 1,435.531 manats.

The price of palladium increased by 43.1375 manats to 2,010.8875 manats in the country.

Precious metals Nov. 19, 2018 Nov. 16, 2018 Gold XAU 2,073.6345 2,066.4265 Silver XAG 24.4446 24.3513 Platinum XPT 1,435.531 1,434.613 Palladium XPD 2,010.8875 1,967.75

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on Nov. 19)

