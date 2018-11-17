By Trend

The Alat-Astara-Iranian border highway may turn into a tollroad from 2019, Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan Highway State Agency Saleh Mammadov told reporters.

Mammadov noted that turnstiles have already been ordered in South Korea through which the passing through will be paid.

"The road has already been commissioned. In the near future, they [turnstiles] will be delivered to the country and their installation on the road will begin. From the next year on, the road is planned to become tollroad," Mammadov said.

