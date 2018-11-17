By Trend

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) welcomes the creation of the Afghanistan-Turkmenistan-Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkey (Lapis Lazuli) international transport corridor, Turkmenistan’s Altyn Asyr TV channel reported.

This statement was made at a meeting between President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and President of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) Takehiko Nakao in Ashgabat.

The increased potential for cooperation on the Caspian Sea was stressed at the meeting. After signing the Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea, there are prospects for future joint projects, including pipeline construction and development of marine resources.

The possibilities for creating international transit corridors, in particular, along the Afghanistan-Turkmenistan-Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkey route and further in the European direction, were also considered.

The agreement on transit and transport cooperation along the Lapis Lazuli route was signed by Afghanistan, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey in November 2017.

----

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz