By Trend

Azerbaijan has started organizing buyers missions, Deputy Economy Minister of Azerbaijan Rufat Mammadov said at a briefing in Baku on Nov. 14.

The deputy minister noted that the rules on the organization of buying missions are reflected in the relevant document approved by the Azerbaijani government and the presence of such a document is important for implementation of this mechanism.

"We are already implementing them and periodically organize import missions through our trade missions in various countries. The trade missions of Azerbaijan determine potential foreign importers, conduct negotiations with them, after which their mission is sent to Azerbaijan. In turn, the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) accepts these missions in Azerbaijan and organizes bilateral meetings with local producers," Mammadov said.

During 2018, as the deputy minister said, a number of import missions were organized from Poland, China, Russia and the UAE.

"That is, even in the absence of mechanisms, we have already begun to organize import missions," Mammadov added.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz