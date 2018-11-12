By Leman Mammadova

Azerbaijani perfumery products sales center of "Karabakh Perfume" under the brand name "Product of Azerbaijan" has been launched in Doha Festival City Mall, the largest shopping center in Doha, Qatar.

Overall, 12 Azerbaijani perfumes products, Shikasta, Natavan, Bayati Shiraz, Rast, Buta, Khankendi, Shusha, Sarvan, Panahalikhan, Jidir Duzu, Khari Bul Bul, Chelebi will be sold at the center.

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Qatar Rashad Ismayilov, representatives of the diplomatic representations accredited in Qatar, local community members, famous bloggers and members of the media took part in the opening ceremony. Azerbaijani products were met by buyers with great interest.

The center’s activity is implemented within the framework of measures taken to increase the export of competitive non-oil products, access to traditional and new markets, in accordance with the Decree of 2016 on "Additional Measures to Promote the Export of Non-Oil Products".

The start of the sales center in Doha will help pass the truth on Nagorno-Karabakh, the historic and integral part of our country to the international community, as well as promoting history and culture of Azerbaijan abroad.

In 2016, Joint Economic, Commercial and Technical Commission was established between the Governments of Azerbaijan and Qatar. The first meeting of the Commission was held on January 31, 2017 in Azerbaijan.

“Economic, trade and technical cooperation agreement”, “Memorandum of Understanding on tourism cooperation”, “Agreement on promotion and mutual protection of investments”, “Avoidance of double taxation with respect to taxes on income and the prevention of tax evasion agreement”, “Memorandum of Understanding for cooperation in the field of agriculture”, “Establishment of Joint Economic, Trade and Technical Commission” and other documents on economic cooperation between the governments of two countries have determined the main directions of bilateral economic relations.

Facilitation of visa procedures between Azerbaijan and Qatar in 2016-2017 and opening of direct flights contributed to the expansion of cooperation between the two countries.

All this will open up new opportunities for establishing economic relations between Qatar and Azerbaijan, especially in a non-oil field, as well as playing an important role in the development of tourism.

