By Trend

The prices for precious metals have decreased in Azerbaijan August 14, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold decreased by 22.763 manats to 2,031.9165 manats per ounce in the country on August 14, compared to the price on August 13.

The price of silver decreased by 0.3547 manats to 25.5873 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 31.2205 manats to 1,360.1105 manats.

Meanwhile, the price of palladium decreased by 20.2555 manats to 1,515.635 manats in the country.

Precious metals August 14, 2018 August 13, 2018 Gold XAU 2,031.9165 2,054.6795 Silver XAG 25.5873 25.942 Platinium XPT 1,360.1105 1,391.331 Palladium XPD 1,515.635 1,535.8905

