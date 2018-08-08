By Rashid Shirinov

Tajikistan and Azerbaijan plan to discuss increase in the volume of transit of Tajik aluminum through Azerbaijan and the supply of alumina from Azerbaijan to Tajikistan, ASIA-Plus reported.

This issue will be one of the discussion topics during the visit of the President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon to Baku on August 10-11.

“Next year, the growth of aluminum prices in the world markets will be significant, and in this regard, Tajikistan plans to increase the production of this metal to 245,500 tons in 2019. In this regard, one of the main topics of the upcoming talks in Baku will undoubtedly be increase in the volume of transit of Tajik aluminum through Azerbaijan and the supply of alumina from Azerbaijan to Tajikistan,” the source said.

He noted that the main part of the goods turnover between Tajikistan and Azerbaijan is made up of products of TALCO SUE, which are transported to Europe through Azerbaijani sea and railway routes. Tajikistan buys alumina, coke and other raw materials from Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan and Tajikistan established diplomatic relations on May 29, 1992. The cooperation between the two countries reached a new level in 2008, when the intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation was launched. It coordinates the realization of economic ties and develops new proposals for future cooperation.

The contractual and legal framework of cooperation is secured by more than 40 agreements in trade, economic, banking, tax, cultural and investment spheres. The priority areas of economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Tajikistan are non-ferrous metallurgy, agro-industrial sector, energy, light industry, transport and communications.

---

Rashid Shirinov is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @RashidShirinov

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz