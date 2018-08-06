By Trend

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Agriculture held an event dedicated to the establishment of the Council of Farmers, the ministry said in a message.

Speaking at the event with the participation of the country's leading farmers, Minister of Agriculture Inam Karimov said that agrarian reforms are underway in Azerbaijan and the institutional projects are being implemented in the agrarian sphere.

The minister informed the farmers about the recent decree signed by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

Having mentioned about the establishment of the State Agrarian Development Centers, Karimov stressed that the new structure will allow applying the ‘single window’ system and fully ensuring its transparency.

Stressing about the establishment of farmers’ and coordination councils under the State Agrarian Development Centers, the minister said that the structure that has been recently established is the Council of Farmers under the Ministry of Agriculture.

"The ultimate goal of the Ministry of Agriculture is to enable farmers to use the land even more efficiently, produce even more products and earn even more," he said. “The Center for Agrarian Research was established to reveal the problems of farmers and help them.”

"State Agrarian Trade Company" LLC was established to help farmers in the sale of their products.

The quality of seeds and fertilizers, irrigation problems, actions on the development of livestock were discussed at the meeting. At the end of the meeting, a board of the Council of Farmers consisting of 14 people was established.

---

