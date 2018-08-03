By Sara Israfilbayova

The Ministry of Taxes of Azerbaijan is fighting against illegal turnover of alcoholic beverages.

Operational measures for tax control were carried out at the production facility “Gradus 40” in Agsu region and “Fidan” production plant in Alat settlement of Garadagh district of Baku, as well as at large facilities and warehouses of wholesale trade of the capital and regions.

In the course of the examination, the presence of fake excise stamps was confirmed on some products.

The results show that there are cases of concealment by some taxpayers who are engaged in the production of alcoholic beverages, production volume, launch of the products to the consumer market using fake excise stamps, as well as cases of changing excise stamps.

To prevent these cases, the Ministry of Taxes decided to establish excise posts at the production facilities of taxpayers engaged in the production of alcoholic beverages.

The Ministry reported that the sale of products without an excise stamp or with a false excise stamp, the falsification of excise stamps, the launch of illegally produced products to the consumer market are prohibited by law. The tax authorities will continue the measures to prevent such cases, to bring to justice the perpetrators.

According to the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan, new excise rates for imports of alcoholic beverages and tobacco products came into force on January 23, 2018.

The import of malt beer is 1.7 manats ($1) per liter, grape natural wines, including fortified ones; Grape wort - 3.5 manats ($2) per liter, champagne wines - 5 manats ($2.9) per liter, whiskeys - 10 manats ($5.9) per liter. For import of vodka, the excise tax is set at 10 manats ($5.9) per liter, for liquor and rum - 10 manats ($5.9) per liter.

---

