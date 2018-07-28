Trend:

Russian company Freight One supplied 109,000 tons of mineral and chemical fertilizers to Azerbaijan in January-June 2018, which is twice more than in the same period of 2017, the Russian media reported July 27.

The company also increased supplies to Kazakhstan by 7 percent up to 44,000 tons.

In general, Freight One carried 2.9 million tons of products in January-June 2018. Cargo turnover increased by 14 percent up to 5.1 million ton-kilometers for the year.

The company's share in the total fertilizer transportation via Russian railways increased from 8 to 9 percent.

Freight One carried 2.4 million tons of mineral and chemical fertilizers through Russia’s territory in January-June 2018, which is 31 percent more than in the same period of 2017.