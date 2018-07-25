By Trend

The draft agreement "on cooperation in the field of labor and social protection between the Ministry of labor and social protection of the population of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of social security and labor of Lithuania" is ready for signing, Minister of labor and social protection of the population Sahil Babayev said at a meeting with Lithuanian Ambassador Valdas Lastauskas in Baku, the Department of public relations of the Ministry of labor said in a statement.

The Azerbaijani minister invited his Lithuanian counterpart Linas Kukuraitis to Azerbaijan to sign the agreement.

The meeting was attended by resident of the Twinning project "Support of the Ministry of labor and social protection of the population of Azerbaijan in the modernization of public employment services" Audra Mikalauskaite.

