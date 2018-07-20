By Trend

Prices for precious metals in Azerbaijan continued their decline on July 19, which they started on July 16, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold decreased by 4.1 manats to 2082.0325 manats per ounce in the country on July 19, compared to the price on July 18.

The price of silver decreased by 0.1942 manats to 26.3111 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by on 4.9045 manats to 1384.0975 manats.

Meanwhile, the price of palladium decreased by 11.152 manats to 1544.943 manats in the country.

Precious metals July 19, 2018 July 18, 2018 Gold XAU 2082.0325 2086.1465 Silver XAG 26.3111 26.5053 Platinium XPT 1384.0975 1389.002 Palladium XPD 1544.943 1556.095

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz