By Trend

State institutions in Azerbaijan have implemented 92 percent of the measures reflected in the "Strategic road map for the development of the national economy", Executive Director of the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication Vusal Gasimli said at a press conference July 17.

Gasimli noted that, the level of implementation of measures is 86 percent according to the results of 2017, 12 percent of the measures have been implemented partially, and two percent – have not been implemented.