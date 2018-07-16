By Trend

Dr. Jaidev “Jay” Singh assumed his position as the new Mission Director for the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) in Azerbaijan.

Dr. Singh will oversee USAID programs in support of Azerbaijan’s priorities. Dr. Singh brings a positive and ambitious vision for USAID’s cooperation with Azerbaijan in the coming years.

“We have an enduring friendship with the Azerbaijani people. I look forward to strengthening our friendship and partnership to address mutual goals of a stable and prosperous Azerbaijan that will be an engine of growth in the region. A key pillar of our engagement will focus on working with the private sector in our two countries to deepen our economic and political partnership,” said Dr. Singh.

Prior to being named Mission Director, Dr. Singh, a career Foreign Service Officer, served in several senior leadership roles in Washington, D.C. and in various Missions overseas where he managed strategically important relationships with bilateral and multilateral development partners to achieve development and humanitarian goals. His overseas assignments include Mali, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Japan, South Sudan, Djibouti, Kenya and Afghanistan.

He arrived with his wife Christine Singh, who also works in the U.S. Embassy in Baku. They have two sons – one of whom is a Peace Corps Volunteer in Moldova and a younger son in high school in the U.S. He holds a doctorate from the University of Washington, Seattle, and master’s degrees in business administration and international diplomacy.

USAID assistance to Azerbaijan began in 1991 with humanitarian relief for over 800,000 internally displaced people and refugees affected by the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Programs provided emergency food, clothing, shelter, health services, and job skills training. In 1998, USAID transitioned from providing immediate humanitarian relief to supporting Azerbaijan’s longer-term economic, social and democratic development goals. USAID has worked with Azerbaijan on tuberculosis infection control; maternal, neonatal, and child health and nutrition; improved water and sanitation; the development of the agricultural sector, civil society sector, governance, and the business-enabling environment; and its accession to the World Trade Organization.

Today, USAID continues to assist the people of Azerbaijan through programs that support the development of Azerbaijan’s non-hydrocarbon sector, further the integration of Azerbaijan’s economy into regional markets, and create economic opportunities between the United States and Azerbaijan. USAID also works to increase citizen’s abilities to address local social and economic needs and improve livelihoods by building the skills of rural communities and supporting civil society. Additionally, USAID supports Azerbaijan to build the workforce by giving women and youth the skills and support they need to find jobs, build their own businesses, and serve in leadership positions.

