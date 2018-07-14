By Trend

The price of one ounce of gold decreased by 23.6045 manats or 1.1029 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,128.0005 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of gold July 2 2,126.3855 July 9 2,140.2065 July 3 2,105.7050 July 10 2,140.3340 July 4 2,136.4835 July 11 2,126.8955 July 5 2,133.7975 July 12 2,115.9645 July 6 2,133.8825 July 13 2,116.6020 Average weekly 2,127.2508 Average weekly 2,128.0005

Last week, the price of one ounce of silver decreased by 0.3164 manats or 1.1545 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 27.18488 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of silver July 2 27.2361 July 9 27.4062 July 3 26.8597 July 10 27.4121 July 4 27.3210 July 11 27.1023 July 5 27.2734 July 12 26.9140 July 6 27.2283 July 13 27.0898 Average weekly 27.1837 Average weekly 27.18488

Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum decreased by 24.667 manats or 1.698 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,434.2951 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum July 2 1,438.7950 July 9 1,452.6755 July 3 1,370.5145 July 10 1,448.5020 July 4 1,426.9715 July 11 1,427.7195 July 5 1,429.6830 July 12 1,414.5700 July 6 1,434.8255 July 13 1,428.0085 Average weekly 1,420.1579 Average weekly 1,434.2951

Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium decreased by 14.603 manats or 0.8971 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 1,616.6133 manats.