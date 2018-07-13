By Sara Israfilbayova

Mutual relations between Iran and Azerbaijan are developing on an increasing scale and the countries successfully cooperate in various spheres of the economy.

Azerbaijani Economy Minister Shahin Mustafayev said it during the meeting with head of the Iranian delegation, Minister of Health and Medical Education of Iran Seyyed Hassan Ghazizadeh Hashemi.

He went on to say that in the Pirallahi Industrial Park works on the creation of a joint venture with Iran on the production of the pharmaceutical industry “Caspian Pharmed” are underway, adding that in the sphere of production of pharmaceutical products, there can be established links with other Iranian pharmaceutical enterprises.

Mustafayev recalled that the leaders of a number of Iranian universities specializing in the medical field visited Azerbaijan, and an appropriate memorandum was signed between the Azerbaijan Medical University and Tabriz Medical University.

During the meeting it was noted that Iran can rent one of the private clinics in Azerbaijan.

Moreover, were discussed issues on joint pharmaceutical production in Azerbaijan, joint organization of medical business, conducting scientific research work in the healthcare sphere, training medical personnel, renting Iran one of the private clinics in Azerbaijan, as well as other issues of mutual interest.

Hashemi, in turn, shared his opinion on expanding cooperation with Azerbaijan, noted the importance of establishing joint pharmaceutical companies.

The multifaceted relations between Iran and Azerbaijan are gaining momentum and deepening. The joint large-scale economic projects reinforce peace and stability in the region.

Over the past four years, 10 meetings between the heads of state and more than 100 mutual visits of officials took place, the legal framework between the states strengthened and more than 40 documents on cooperation were signed.

Iran has invested $3.1 billion to Azerbaijan. More than 700 Iranian companies have been registered in the fields of industry, construction, services, communication, trade, transport and agriculture.

The North-South transport corridor, one of the key areas of the Azerbaijani-Iranian cooperation, is being intensively carried out.

About 8.3 km railroads in Azerbaijan, 1.4 km-in Iran over Astara River is ready for operation and now the test trains have been carried out.

In 2017, more than 19,000 Azerbaijanis crossed from Russia to Iran and vice versa, and the national carriers in Iran increased by 23.2 percent. The number of tourists arriving from Iran to Azerbaijan increases year by year and reached 363,000 in 2017.

