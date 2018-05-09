By Trend

The Baku International Sea Trade Port has signed a number of documents on cooperation with foreign partners.

Memorandums of understanding were signed between Baku International Sea Trade Port CJSC and China’s Lianyungang Port Holding Group Ltd, China’s COSCO SHIPPING Lines Co., LTD and Mumbai Port Trust (India).

The memorandum of cooperation was signed between the Baku International Sea Trade Port and China’s Port of Guangzhou.

From the Azerbaijani side, the documents were signed by the port’s Director General Taleh Ziyadov.

