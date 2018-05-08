By Trend

The prices of main precious metals decreased in Azerbaijan on May 8, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The cost of gold decreased by 8.1345 manats to 2229.397 manats per troy ounce in Azerbaijan compared to the price on May 7.

The cost of silver decreased by 0.1523 manats to 27.9667 manats per ounce.

The cost of platinum decreased by 10.9225 manats to 1546.949 manats and the cost of palladium - by 15.7675 manats to 1648.83 manats in the country.

Precious metals May 8, 2018 May 7, 2018 Gold XAU 2229.397 2237.5315 Silver XAG 27.9667 28.119 Platinum XPT 1546.949 1557.8715 Palladium XPD 1648.83 1664.5975

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz