By Trend

The Coordinating Committee on Development of the International Transport Route “South-West” was considering the tariffs for cargo transportation along the corridor at a meeting in Warsaw, the Azerbaijan Railways CJSC said in a message March 14.

The delegations of the railways of Azerbaijan, Iran, Georgia and Ukraine took part in the event. Azerbaijan was represented by the delegation headed by deputy chairman of the Azerbaijan Railways CJSC Igbal Huseynov.

"During the meeting, strategically important issues were discussed,” the message said. “Among those issues are the consideration of the tariffs for cargo transportation in rail cars and containers for private rolling stock via the South-West route for 2018 (taking into account the latest changes made by the Ukrainian side). The issue about the launch of the first test container train (block train) on the route Slavkov (Poland) - Astara (Iran) was discussed.”

“The complex tariff rates for cargo transportation (cereals, vegetable oils, metal products, building materials polyethylene, polypropylene, ore, bitumen, glass, tomato paste, dried fruits, etc.) in the universal rolling stock were also considered,” the message said. “The transportation of dangerous goods in universal and specialized containers along the "South-West" route for 2018 was discussed and coordinated.”

The agenda also included the issues of reconsideration and approval of the tariff conditions for cargo transportation in Azerbaijan and Iran by the Azerbaijani and Iranian sides in connection with the commissioning of the Astara (Iran) station; updating the Ukrainian and Georgian sides about the achieved results on optimization of tariff conditions on the offshore section of the route (in the Black Sea).

The issue of consent of the sides (Azerbaijan, Georgia, Iran and Poland) regarding exemption from payment for transportation of empty containers and platforms (no more than one block train per month) was also considered.

The agenda also included the issues of updating the working group by the Ukrainian side about its final decision on the previous issue, as well as informing the participants of the route by the Azerbaijani side about complex tariff rates and posting this information on the route's website.

The sides added that the issues which are being discussed will serve to develop the South-West route and increase its transit potential.

At the end of the meeting, the protocol was signed.

There were also presentations of railway administrations (potential, opportunities, plans), as well as business meetings with potential customers and forwarding companies during the event.

The South-West international transport route is designed for the transportation of goods between the European Union and India. Currently, terms of delivery of goods in this direction via alternative routes are 35-37 days. The South-West corridor, stretching through Iran, Azerbaijan, Georgia and Ukraine, will greatly reduce the period of cargo transportation. The goods will be transported via this route within seven days.

