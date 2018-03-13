By Trend

The cost of gold decreased by 8.15 manats (0.36 percent) to 2242.3765 manats per troy ounce in Azerbaijan on March 13, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The cost of silver decreased by 0.6 percent to 28.0018 manats per ounce, the cost of platinum decreased by 0.37 percent to 1635.434 manats and the cost of palladium decreased by 1.87 percent to 1664.283 manats in the country.

Precious metals March 13, 2018 March 12, 2018 Gold XAU 2242.3765 2250.528 Silver XAG 28.0018 28.178 Platinum XPT 1635.434 1641.571 Palladium XPD 1664.283 1695.971

