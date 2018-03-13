13 March 2018 13:12 (UTC+04:00)
291
By Trend
The cost of gold decreased by 8.15 manats (0.36 percent) to 2242.3765 manats per troy ounce in Azerbaijan on March 13, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.
The cost of silver decreased by 0.6 percent to 28.0018 manats per ounce, the cost of platinum decreased by 0.37 percent to 1635.434 manats and the cost of palladium decreased by 1.87 percent to 1664.283 manats in the country.
|
Precious metals
|
March 13, 2018
|
March 12, 2018
|
Gold
|
XAU
|
2242.3765
|
2250.528
|
Silver
|
XAG
|
28.0018
|
28.178
|
Platinum
|
XPT
|
1635.434
|
1641.571
|
Palladium
|
XPD
|
1664.283
|
1695.971
---
Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz