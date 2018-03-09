By Trend

Prices for consumer goods and tariffs for services in Azerbaijan increased by 4.7 percent in January-February 2018 as compared to January-February 2017, the State Statistics Committee said March 9.

The prices for food products increased by 5.8 percent, prices for non-food items – by 4.7 percent and the cost of paid services - by 3.3 percent during the reporting period.

The monthly inflation rate for February 2018 was 0.2 percent in Azerbaijan.

The prices for food products increased by 0.4 percent, prices for non-food items – by 0.4 percent and the cost of paid services - by 0.1 percent in February 2018 compared to February 2017.

The inflation rate was 12.9 percent in 2017 and 5.5 percent in January 2018.

