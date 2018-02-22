Azercell Telecom, the leading mobile operator of Azerbaijan, is pleased to relaunch Azercell Plus Music under Azercell Plus services, as it has further improved the service for music fans. Now, Azercell subscribers can order the service not on a monthly, but on a daily basis and listen to 28 000 000 songs and create the list of favorite songs.

In order to join the service, you need to dial *701#YES and download the mobile application received via SMS. Upon download, you will be able to enjoy Premium service for free during 7 days. Azercell Plus Music is supported by Zvooq service in Google Play and AppStore. Subscription fee is only AZN 0,25 per day. Zvooq service will be charged on data traffic used by the subscriber.

There are a number of advantages to join the service with Azercell Plus. Among others, it allows subscribers to use the service on a daily basis, which means less mobile expenses. In addition, subscriber gets full support by Azercell Customer Services on 24/7 basis and opportunity to pay without plastic card.

It is worth noting that Azercell Plus Music includes songs and melodies in a variety of genres and for any mood. Subscribers may use the service to download any music they like and later listen to them offline as many times as they want.

Azercell subscribers may get detailed information about services, tariffs and campaigns offered by Azercell Telecom LLC by visiting official webpage (www.azercell.com), as well as via Customer Services (MX offices, Call Center operating based on 7/24 principle, (012) 4904949/2002 for pre-paid subscribers and (012) 4905252/6565 for post-paid subscribers, email: customercare@azercell.com; musterixidmetleri@azercell.com, and online customer services).

For more information, please contact news@mcs.az

