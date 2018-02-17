By Trend

Adoption of development programs in various agricultural sectors in Azerbaijan will allow to significantly lower dependence on imports, Minister of Agriculture Heydar Asadov said Feb. 17.

He noted that three such programs were adopted from July 2017 and three more – since the beginning of 2018.

“These programs show that we have a goal to decrease imports and increase exports not only regarding one product, but regarding several directions,” Asadov said. “Besides ensuring the population’s demand, it is also necessary to ensure currency inflow to Azerbaijan through expansion of exports and increasing its volumes.”

The minister noted that in 2017, Azerbaijan considerably increased exports of agricultural products.

“Last year, we imported products worth $715 million, while exports were worth $570 million,” Asadov said. “Compared with 2016, imports increased by $30 million, while exports grew by $164 million.”