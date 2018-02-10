Trend:

A plane of Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) performing a flight en route Moscow-Baku has returned to the Vnukovo International Airport due to a technical problem, AZAL said in a message on Feb. 10.

“The AZAL J2-808 Moscow-Baku flight has been delayed,” the message said. “A technical problem was revealed after the plane’s departure, and the aircraft commander decided to return to the Vnukovo International Airport.”

The passengers of this flight will be sent to Baku by today’s flight J2-809, which will be carried out by a more spacious aircraft. The plane is scheduled to depart at 16:30 (GMT +4) and arrive in the Vnukovo International Airport at 18:40 (GMT +3).

If needed, passengers of the delayed flight will be provided with everything necessary in accordance with the rules of the airline, AZAL said.