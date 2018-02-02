By Trend

Unibank forecasts the average rate of Azerbaijan’s national currency, manat, against the US dollar at 1.7 AZN/USD for 2018, Faig Huseynov, chairman of the bank’s management board, told reporters in Baku on February 2.

He added that everything depends on the macroeconomic processes taking place both in Azerbaijan and in the world.

In 2017, the official exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) increased by 0.0706 manats or 3.9871 percent.

Accordingly, the average rate was set at 1.7205 AZN/USD in 2017.

Since Dec. 13, 2017, the official exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar is 1.7001 AZN/USD.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz