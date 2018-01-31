By Trend

An Iranian minster has expressed his country’s preparedness to hold the 12th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Iran intergovernmental commission for economic cooperation.

“We are ready to hold the meeting as the required measures in this regards have been taken,” Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance Masoud Karbasian, told Trend.

He further added that the Azerbaijani side would announce the date for organizing the meeting.

Mahmoud Vaezi, the Iranian head of presidential office and chief of staff, had earlier said that the meeting was expected to be held in the second half of January.

Azerbaijan’s trade turnover with Iran amounted to almost $229 million in January-November 2017, of which more than $213 million accounted for import of the Iranian products, according to the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee.

---

