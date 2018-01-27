By Trend

Azerbaijani village residents at a meeting with Economy Minister Shahin Mustafayev in the Ujar district have asked to allocate additional land plots for livestock development in the frontline zone, said the message of the Economy Ministry Jan. 26.

Residents of not only Ujar, but also Zardab, Kurdamir and other districts of Azerbaijan, came to the meeting.

In addition, the citizens asked for preferential loans, protection of consumers’ rights, state support in creation of various enterprises and hotels, establishing cooperation between the credit union recently established in the Ujar district and the National Fund for Entrepreneurship Support, etc.

During the reception held with the participation of heads of the relevant structural units of the ministry, appeals from almost 30 citizens were received.

Some appeals were considered and resolved right away, specific instructions were given for prompt consideration and settlement of other issues in accordance with the legislation.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz