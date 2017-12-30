By Trend

PASHA Insurance company has won the tender announced by the Azerbaijan Mortgage Fund (AMF), according to AMF’s message Dec. 30.

According to the message, PASHA Insurance company will render voluntary medical insurance services to AMF.

The contract between the sides was signed on December 26, 2017. The cost of the contract has not been disclosed.

PASHA Insurance OJSC has been operating in Azerbaijan since 2006.

The data of the Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FIMSA) of Azerbaijan shows that the company's premiums amounted to 103.33 million manats in January-November, while payment of claims - 41.95 million manats.

(1.7001 AZN = $1 on Dec. 30)