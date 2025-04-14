Baku to Belem: Azerbaijan’s climate diplomacy sets stage for COP30

14 April 2025 14:00 (UTC+04:00)

Elnur Enveroglu Read more

As geopolitical tensions strain the international system, optimism about multilateral cooperation has become a rare commodity. Yet, on the climate front, a different narrative is quietly unfolding—one that offers a rare glimmer of possibility. At the heart of it stands Azerbaijan, a country not typically at the center of global environmental diplomacy. Perhaps the most consequential legacy of Baku's COP presidency is its effort to reframe climate finance not as charity but as shared responsibility and structured ambition. The $300 billion annual target is just the beginning. Working alongside the Brazilian presidency of COP30, Azerbaijan is now pushing for the Baku-Belem Roadmap, an even more ambitious plan to scale global climate finance to $1.3 trillion annually by 2035.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.