Azerbaijan explores potential of regenerative economics for sustainable future
The emphasis on Gross Domestic Product (GDP) as the primary economic indicator has long been critiqued for its inability to account for social and environmental well-being. GDP reflects the total market value of goods and services produced in a country but fails to consider the distribution of wealth, environmental degradation, or social equity. In Azerbaijan, as the data shows, the non-oil and gas sector is growing, which suggests a shift towards a more diversified economy. However, the country’s dependency on the oil and gas sector still remains a key vulnerability.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!