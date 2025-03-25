China steps up as new leader in global climate governance

25 March 2025 15:15 (UTC+04:00)

By Qaiser Nawab

The Earth is in distress. The effects of climate change are becoming undeniable—wildfires rage, floods submerge entire cities, and droughts threaten food security around the world. Once-clear skies have become choked with smog, extreme weather events have ravaged communities, and ecosystems are pushed to the brink by climate impacts, all of which demand urgent global action. But as leaders gather in solidarity, one question remains: Who will answer the call? For years, the U.S. stood at the forefront of international climate action. But now, in the wake of recent political shifts, the mantle has been passed. When the U.S. began retreating, China joined other economies to step up and fill the leadership gap.

In 2017, U.S. President Donald Trump made a landmark decision to withdraw from the Paris Agreement, signaling the country’s retreat from climate leadership. Trump’s argument was clear: international agreements like the Paris Agreement, which aimed to limit the global temperature rise, placed too great a burden on the U.S. economy, particularly its fossil fuel industries. His administration championed an “America First” stance that prioritized energy independence and economic growth over environmental considerations. Under Trump’s leadership, the U.S. rolled back numerous environmental protections, opening the door for increased fossil fuel production and emissions.

President Joe Biden rejoined the Paris Agreement shortly after taking office in 2021, committing to reducing U.S. greenhouse gas emissions and fostering international cooperation on climate change. As the world was gearing up for ambitious climate action under U.S. leadership, however, President Trump’s return has reversed that progress.

On his first day back in the Oval Office, Trump reaffirmed his “America First” approach. His administration’s focus on fossil fuel production and deregulation, underscored by slogans like “Drill, Baby, Drill,” sparked renewed concerns over the U.S.’s commitment to the planet’s future. In January 2025, Trump issued an executive order to formally withdraw from the Paris Agreement once again. This move reignited debate about America’s role on the global stage and intensified concerns about the effectiveness of international climate accords.

Yet, as the U.S. retreated into its shell, China has continued recognizing the urgency of climate action—not just for its own future but for the planet as a whole. In 2020, China made a historic pledge to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060, with an interim goal of peaking emissions by 2030. This vision became the cornerstone of China’s climate policy. With expanding renewable energy capacity, China has become a global leader in producing solar and wind power. The country has also pioneered electric vehicle (EV) production and infrastructure, helping to reduce emissions from the transportation sector. For example, as of June 2024, the Shenzhen city in southern China had a fleet of 1.08 million new energy vehicles, with a penetration rate of 77.4 percent of new car sales in the same month.

In addition to its domestic climate goals, China has integrated sustainable development into the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), investing in clean energy infrastructure, green urban planning, and waste-to-energy projects to help mitigate the climate crisis in developing countries. The green BRI is a key component of China’s broader vision to transform global infrastructure into a sustainable model. This initiative offers low-carbon development solutions for countries seeking to modernize their economies without retreading the carbon-intensive paths of the past. Whether building solar power plants in Africa or manufacturing electric buses in South Asia, China’s efforts in combating climate change have become evident.

China’s commitment to the Paris Agreement has bolstered its position as a key player in climate diplomacy. At international summits like COP29, China has been an important voice advocating for stronger climate commitments, calling for nations to follow through on their climate targets.

The road to carbon neutrality is steep for China as the country’s massive energy demand poses a significant hurdle to achieving its climate targets. As of 2023, coal still accounted for 55.3 percent of China’s total primary energy consumption, down 12.1 percentage points from a decade ago. Nonetheless, China has made considerable investments in renewable energy technologies, electric vehicles, and carbon capture solutions, all of which contribute to its long-term goal of a zero-carbon future.

Climate change is not a partisan issue but a global one. The decisions made today will determine the future of generations to come. With the U.S. retreating, the world must rely on nations like China to step up and lead. The Earth is calling—will we answer?

The author is the president of the Belt and Road Initiative for Sustainable Development (BRISD) and a delegate to the United Nations Climate Change Conference.

The views and opinions expressed by guest columnists in their op-eds may differ from and do not necessarily reflect the views of the editorial staff.