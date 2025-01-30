ANCA's letter to Marco Rubio sparks global laughter with unfounded claims

30 January 2025 17:08 (UTC+04:00)

By Farman Aydin | AzerNEWS

ANCA’s letter to Marco Rubio burst the world into laughter. To pay the due, such a farce can only be staged by Armenians, whom the great British writer George Orwell described with the words, ‘Trust a snake… but don’t trust an Armenian,’ in his book Down and Out in Paris and London.

The letter is rife with unfounded claims and accusations, which, if the USA takes them seriously, could harm the reputation of the USA not only in the region but throughout the world. Because, roughly, all the accusations and claims were either misinterpreted or made by Armenians, and have not been recognized by Armenia itself, but ANCA is trying to get them recognized by Washington instead of Yerevan.

Take Artsakh and ethnic cleansing for example. ANCA and all Armenian lobbies try to instil the so-called ethnic cleansing allegedly conducted by Azerbaijan in September 2023 into the minds of people throughout the world. In the letter, ANCA words it as, '…Armenians forcibly displaced from Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) following Azerbaijan’s ethnic cleansing of the region in September 2023.' Here’s the point: Armenia has never recognized the so-called Artsakh or annexed it. On the contrary, Armenia recognized Garabagh as an integral part of Azerbaijan through the Alma-Ata Protocols for the first time in December 1991. Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan also recognized it in front of the media for the second time after the 44-day war. In other words, both the Garabagh clan, who were responsible for the war and invasion of Azerbaijani territories, and Pashinyan, who parachuted into power with Soros' support, have accepted Garabagh as a part of Azerbaijan. Despite all these facts, ANCA and other Armenian lobbies have been trying to get recognition for territories invaded by Armenia in the 1990s as an independent republic, which Yerevan has never recognized. If this is a true and founded claim, why doesn’t Yerevan take the first step, instead of asking other countries to do it for them?

When it comes to the so-called ethnic cleansing, Azerbaijan introduced an integration plan for the Armenians living in Garabagh through both local and international media. Baku also guaranteed the preservation of all rights for Armenians. However, Armenians preferred to leave Garabagh for Armenia. On the other hand, thanks to local and international media and human rights organizations such as Human Rights Watch and Helsinki, which documented the brutality, massacres, and other war crimes, the world has detailed information about the ethnic cleansing and atrocities committed by Armenians in the region. Over one million people of different origins—i.e., Azerbaijanis, Kurds, Meskhetians, and Russian Molokans—were turned into refugees or IDPs. They were uprooted from their homes and dispersed throughout Azerbaijan, living in administrative buildings, dormitories, tents, and so on.

Anyone can find footage in which the Armenian terrorist, Monte Melkonian, the head of the ASALA terror organization that carried out terrorist acts worldwide, including in France, holds a microphone and demands that an elderly woman leave Kalbajar, which is located outside Garabagh. His brother, Markar Melkonian, describes in-depth the atrocities committed by Armenians, including mass killings in Khojaly, Baganis Ayrum, and other cities and villages. After all this, how much of a scoundrel and a characterless person must one be to stand up and talk about ethnic cleansing?

Another issue that ANCA mentions in the letter is the Armenian Genocide. Like the aforementioned fact, Armenian lobbies behave in a characterless manner. Thus, during WWI, Armenians living in the Ottoman Empire collaborated with their religious brother in religion, Orthodox Russia, and after that Ottoman Empire resettled Armenians from the East of Anadolu to the Arabian Peninsula. The resettlement claimed the lives of an unknown number of Armenians. We did not use the word “unknown number” willy-nilly. Because the figures presented by Armenia and Turkiye contradict. However, both sides confirm that the then-Turkish government did not kill those Armenians systematically and those people perished during the resettlement. So, here pose questions: is it a genocide? If yes, then why Armenia has not recognized a similar resettlement as a genocide? For example, accusing Crimean Tatars of collaboration with Nazi Germany, the USSR deported all Tatars from Crimea to the steps of the Central Asia. The same plight befell Chechens, Meskhetians, and Germans in the Caucasus. Russia deported all of them to the Central Asia under claims of collaboration with Nazis. Hundreds of them died en route and none of them, except Chechens, were able to return to their homes. Ironically, Moscow settled Armenians in the uprooted Meskhetian houses. Even today Armenians enjoy living in the houses built by Meskhetians and do not intend to give them back to the real owners. As for the Meskhetians, they cannot return to their homeland even today. So, if deportation and perishing during the deportation is a genocide, why has Armenia not recognized the Genocide of the Crimean Tatars, Chechens, Meskhtenians and Germans committed by Russia?

However, the sly and cunning Armenians think they can outsmart the Americans by convincing them of these baseless claims, and believe that by doing so, they can harm relations between the United States, Azerbaijan, and Turkiye. We strongly believe that U.S. politicians are not so naïve as to be entrapped by these sly and cunning cowards.