ACWA Power joins forces with Azerbaijan for global climate action & innovation in renewables

With just under a month to go, all eyes will soon be on Baku as the capital of Azerbaijan prepares to host a pivotal global conference on November 11. Last year, countries worldwide unanimously agreed to hold one of the most significant UN events—the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the Framework Convention on Climate Change—in Azerbaijan. This decision underscores the Republic's esteemed reputation on the global stage and highlights its commitment to addressing pressing climate challenges.

Despite being an oil and gas country, Azerbaijan is taking significant steps to address global challenges and remains committed to its obligations regarding climate change. It is no coincidence that the year 2024 has been declared "Solidarity Year for a Green World" in the Republic. Additionally, the Azerbaijani territories freed from occupation—Garabagh and Eastern Zangazur—have been designated as "green zones," and projects related to green energy are being implemented in those areas.

Hosting a world-level conference entails great responsibility. This is not only a state matter; the government can successfully fulfill its obligations arising from the conference through cooperation with the private sector.

Recently, on October 3, the first foreign partner of COP29 was announced: the prestigious ACWA Power company, which is implementing a green energy project in Azerbaijan.

It should be noted that ACWA Power, the designer, investor, and operator of electric power and demineralized water plants, has been selected as the official partner for the COP29 event on Energy and Water issues.

The company has confirmed its participation in the Green Zone, committing to sustainable and responsible practices as a forward-thinking leader in the energy sector. Its goal is to leverage this unique platform to build collaborative relationships with peers in the global energy industry, as well as potential partners and climate advocates, and to advance the energy transition. This underscores the significance of COP29.

ACWA Power, the world's largest supplier of demineralized water, is an innovator in the green hydrogen industry and a leader in the global energy transition. Founded in 2004 in Riyadh, ACWA Power has employed more than 4,000 people since its inception. Currently, the company operates in 13 countries across the Middle East, Africa, Central Asia, and Southeast Asia. Adapting its strategies to align with UN climate goals, ACWA Power implements innovative renewable energy projects worldwide to enhance energy efficiency, ensure the rational use of water resources, and minimize environmental impact.

Regarding the new partnership, ACWA Power CEO Marco Arselli emphasized the need to accelerate the transition from fossil fuels to sustainable energy.

"We at ACWA Power believe that overcoming this global challenge requires significant changes in the water and energy supply of our planet. We must also accelerate the transition from fossil fuels to sustainable energy by ensuring a reliable, competitive, and sustainable supply."

Marco Arselli also emphasized the particular importance of holding COP29 in Azerbaijan.

"Years ago, Azerbaijan became a reliable gas supplier for Europe, offering low-carbon, safe, and diversified solutions. Today, the country has the potential to serve as a bridge between Central Asia and Europe for new green energy sources and green molecules. These green energy sources and green molecules represent technologies that ACWA Power has achieved at the most competitive prices and with the highest reliability on a global scale."

The CEO of the company underscored that, in addition to our desire to share our experience, we are committed to building a sustainable future: "In the future we envision, clean energy will not just be a wish but the foundation of a better tomorrow!" he added.

It’s important to highlight that ACWA Power is currently developing a 240 MW wind power station project in Azerbaijan in collaboration with Masdar. In 2022, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Energy signed a Memorandum of Understanding with ACWA Power of Saudi Arabia to foster cooperation in offshore wind energy. This Memorandum aims to establish the main principles of collaboration, assess the investment potential in renewable energy projects in Azerbaijan, and create favorable conditions for ongoing partnership.

On January 13, 2022, the foundation-laying ceremony for the "Khizi-Absheron" Wind Power Plant took place in Azerbaijan, attended by President Ilham Aliyev and Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Energy, Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman Al Saud.

The "Khizi-Absheron" WPP is set to become the largest power station in Azerbaijan’s renewable energy sector, with a capacity of 240 MW. It is expected to be operational by 2025.

Once completed, the station will generate approximately one billion kilowatt-hours of electricity annually, saving around 220 million cubic meters of natural gas and preventing over 400,000 tons of carbon emissions from entering the atmosphere.

This joint project with Saudi Arabia holds significant importance for Azerbaijan. The station will enhance the country's energy security, create numerous job opportunities, conserve natural gas, and mitigate negative environmental impacts.

It’s worth noting that the first partners of COP29 were announced in September. Among these partners are esteemed companies from Azerbaijan: SOCAR Green, serving as the Partner for Energy Transition; Pasha Holding, designated as the Partner for Strategic Impact; and Azersun Holding, recognized as the Partner for Sustainable Development.

These official partners of COP29 will leverage this opportunity to expand their activities related to global climate policy, prioritize sustainability efforts, and support climate action within their core business areas. By collaborating with the COP29 event in Baku, these companies will demonstrate their vital role in enhancing environmental policies and supporting the global community in achieving the 1.5°C climate target.

In conclusion, the Green Zone at COP29 will be a vital hub for private sector organizations, featuring a diverse array of global companies committed to showcasing innovative climate-focused solutions. This dedicated space will foster collaboration and strengthen partnerships through presentations, workshops, and networking opportunities, ultimately enhancing collective efforts to address climate challenges and promote sustainable practices. By bringing together key stakeholders, the Green Zone will play an essential role in advancing climate initiatives and supporting the global transition to a more sustainable future.

