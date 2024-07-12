Azerbaijan notes growth & sectoral dynamics in its economy [ANALYSIS]

12 July 2024 15:46 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin

In the first half of 2024, Azerbaijan experienced a notable increase in its Gross Domestic Product (GDP), marking a 4.3% growth compared to the same period in the previous year. This growth reflects several key trends and developments across various sectors of the economy, as reported by the State Statistics Committee.

Despite a modest 0.6% growth in the oil and gas sector, this segment remains crucial due to its historical significance and contribution to Azerbaijan's economy. The slight increase indicates stabilization in this sector amidst fluctuating global oil prices and ongoing efforts in production management.

The most remarkable growth was observed in the non-oil and gas sector, which expanded by 6.9%. This robust growth underscores Azerbaijan's diversification efforts away from dependency on hydrocarbons. Industries such as manufacturing, services, and agriculture within this sector have shown resilience and innovation, contributing significantly to overall GDP growth.

Sectoral distribution of GDP

Industry (38.5%): The largest contributor to GDP, highlighting Azerbaijan's industrial base and manufacturing capacity.

Trade and Vehicle Repair (9.7%): Reflects commercial activities and consumer demand within the economy.

Transport and Warehousing (7.0%): Indicates logistical importance and infrastructure development.

Construction (5.8%): Demonstrates ongoing infrastructure and real estate investments.

Agriculture, Forestry, and Fishing (5.8%): Highlights the agricultural sector's role in employment and food security.

Tourist Accommodation and Public Catering (2.4%): Shows potential growth in tourism and hospitality industries.

Information and Communication (1.7%): Indicates progress in digital economy and technology adoption.

Other Sectors (19.5%): Includes diverse contributions from sectors not individually specified, suggesting varied economic activities.

The GDP per capita of 5840.7 manats reflects the income distribution across the population, influenced by sectoral growth rates and overall economic performance. This metric is crucial for assessing living standards and economic development.

To sustain and accelerate economic growth, policymakers may consider the following:

Diversification Strategies: Continued focus on developing the non-oil sector to reduce dependency on volatile oil revenues.

Infrastructure Investments: Enhancing transport, logistics, and digital infrastructure to support economic activities across sectors.

Human Capital Development: Investing in education and skills training to enhance productivity and innovation.

Sector-Specific Initiatives: Tailoring policies to promote growth in key sectors like agriculture, tourism, and manufacturing.

Azerbaijan's economic performance in the first half of 2024 demonstrates resilience and progress amidst global economic uncertainties. The balanced growth across sectors, particularly the significant expansion in non-oil industries, positions the country favorably for sustainable development. Strategic policy interventions and investments will be pivotal in ensuring continued economic diversification, resilience, and prosperity for its citizens.

This analysis underscores the dynamic nature of Azerbaijan's economy and its trajectory towards achieving broader economic stability and growth beyond the oil sector.

