Azernews.Az

Wednesday March 6 2024

Establishing agroparks in Azerbaijan emerges as promising strategy

6 March 2024 08:30 (UTC+04:00)
Establishing agroparks in Azerbaijan emerges as promising strategy
Ulviyya Shahin
Ulviyya Shahin
Read more

Recently, in accordance with President Ilham Aliyev's task to accelerate the development of the non-oil sector and apply intensive technologies in the agricultural sector, the creation of agroparks has been started in Azerbaijan. By politically and materially supporting the creation of agroparks, which are considered modern farms in all respects, Azerbaijan aims to meet the domestic food demand entirely through local production, and at the same time, to increase the volume of our products to be exported to foreign markets.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more