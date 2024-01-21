What worries former Australian PM about COP29 organization?

21 January 2024 15:45 (UTC+04:00)

The series of information propaganda coming from different corners of the world does not cease to be directed towards Azerbaijan. The content of the propaganda is initially accusatory and condemnatory, and it was not originally conceived with good intentions. It is well-known to everyone that Azerbaijan has regained the lands occupied by Armenian separatists, which were under the 30th occupation of the latter. The reaction of the world was split on the historical event for Azerbaijan, in the Turkic world it was met with joy and respect, which can not be uttered in ordinary words.

Another condemnation of Azerbaijan comes from former Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard, who is one of those looking for a tiny little fault in Azerbaijan's administrative body. The former PM of Australia published a post on her "X" account, with a letter attached to the post. In the letter, Gillard wrote that she was "shocked" by Azerbaijan's decision not to include women in the organizing committee of the COP29 global summit on climate change.

As the host country for the COP29 summit in 2024, Azerbaijan has chosen a 28-member committee to organize it.

This letter contains initially provocative information, surprisingly there is no Armenian propaganda in the letter, but Julia Gillard found something to latch onto. First, the former PM hit on the fact that there are no women in Azerbaijan's COP29 organizing team.

In her second clue, she insinuates that "climate change" is affecting the world and "disproportionately" affects women, and that according to some "studies," women and young girls are more likely to be poor and socially disadvantaged, putting them at greater risk of climate impacts.

In Azerbaijan, everyone has equal rights, both men and women, where all are free to make informed life choices based on the history, culture, and customs of their family and the Turkic people of the country. For Azerbaijan and its history COP29 climate summit will be held for the first time, which is a great opportunity and experience in holding it in the country. The former Prime Minister of Australia should be reminded that during the years of occupation of Azerbaijani lands by Armenians, one million Azerbaijanis were expelled from their lands, people of all ages were killed and tortured, thousands of women and children were subjected to torture and persecution.

It is not appropriate for Australia's PM to talk to Azerbaijan about "gender equality" and women's rights when in Australia itself women are dismissed from the workplace simply because they refuse to vaccinate. Doctors and nurses are much needed by hospitals and patients in need, but Australia follows double standards and rigid controls. A nurse in Queensland, Australia, Ella Leach, who was seven months pregnant, was fired for refusing to vaccinate, even though the state lifted the vaccination obligation last September.

"There is no rational reason why they would continue this, we know our hospitals are desperate for nursing staff. Ambulances are out on the streets, people are dying in them, and rural areas are suffering." According to Leach, she is one of at least 50 laid off since Sept. 25 of last year.

It's important to emphasize that 1921 went down in the history of Azerbaijan as the year of the First Women's Congress. The main goal of this congress was the idea of women's liberation. The Great Patriotic War gave impetus to the unlimited involvement of women in labor. Women replaced men who went to the front in many sectors.

It should be noted that in 1998 Heydar Aliyev signed an order "On activation of the role of Azerbaijani women in society", in the same year women's congresses started to be held in Azerbaijan again, the periodicity of their convocation was predetermined - every 5 years.

All these achievements laid the foundation for a new stage in the improvement of the women's movement in the country. In his speech at the first Congress of Women of Azerbaijan (16.09.1998), Heydar Aliyev noted:

"It is known that the role of women in society is great. Indeed, you may not have occupied the place you want in power bodies, but the influence of women in society is great. And the word of a woman is very weighty and effective. It is known that the majority of men are under the influence of women. So try, to propagandize that men take an example from you, be as self-sacrificing, as able to bear difficulties, as faithful as you. Glory, glory, glory to the woman of Azerbaijan! Long live independent Azerbaijan!".

Great leader, considering the protection of women's rights as an integral part of his political activity, carried out colossal work on the formation of a national women's movement in Azerbaijan. In 1995, Azerbaijan joined the UN Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women

For the former PM of Australia to have no doubts about "women's rights" and "gender equality" in Azerbaijan, let us give an example of communities and organizations composed of women. The organizations are engaged in women's rights in Azerbaijan, their training, organization of festivals, fairs, and development.

Women in Tech Azerbaijan is an international organization that aims to close the gender gap and help women master technology. The organization promotes the empowerment of girls and women around the world, focusing on the Sustainable Development Goal: Use of Technology.

Azad Mirzajanzadeh Development Program - Women's Networking Event

Within the framework of the Azad Mirzajanzadeh Development Program implemented by the "Regional Development" Public Association, a networking event for women's communities will be organized on January 18, 2024.

Azerbaijan attaches great importance to the development of women's knowledge in various fields, and FemTech is another example of this.

FemTech helps women create high-tech careers, laying the foundation for their startups and explores many issues related to women's work in entrepreneurship, including leadership, teamwork, and personal development.

With Azerbaijan approaching the COP29 climate summit, anti-Azerbaijani statements and all sorts of "moralizing" will be promoted in the world's information field. In pursuit of personal goals and benefits, corrupt organizations and officials, use the popular topic of "climate change" to promote their agenda. Climate change is a serious problem for all as a result of the consequences of mankind's activities in the world. Azerbaijan attaches importance to the solution of this global problem and is moving towards the use and implementation of "green energy" systems.

Azerbaijan will gain rich experience in holding the COP29 climate summit in 2024. The people of Azerbaijan will be able to learn and familiarize themselves with the latest innovations in combating climate change and its solutions. Experience gained from the summit will enable Azerbaijani men and women to join the fight against climate change and possibly open new jobs in this field.

Abbas Ganbay is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @Noend33

