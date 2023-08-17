Another downfall of Armenia at UN Security Council: final choice is Azerbaijan's proposal

17 August 2023 14:20 (UTC+04:00)

On 16 August, the UN Security Council held a meeting over the so-called "blockade of Lachin" requested by Armenia. Prior to the meeting, Armenian media outlets spoke about it very much, and expectations from the meeting soared in Armenian society. However, Armenia could not get anything, and Ararat Mirzoyan will return empty-handed from New York.

In a comment to Azernews on the issue, political analyst Elkhan Shahinoglu noted that Armenia, separatists in Garabagh, the Armenian lobby, and some forces that support them are trying to internationalize the issue of the Lachin road. This was the basis of the discussions held in the UN Security Council.

“The document against Azerbaijan was not accepted by the UN Security Council. This was not possible. Because the permanent members of the Security Council had to make a unanimous decision to adopt the resolution. This is not possible in the current conditions. Permanent members of the Security Council, Russia, and China, always vote against the proposals of the other 3 members - the United States, France, and Great Britain. The relations between the poles, divided into two, have become more tense against the backdrop of the Russian-Ukrainian war. Therefore, Russia would not support the document that one of the permanent members - France, wants to accept in favor of Armenia and the separatists in Azerbaijan's Garabagh, and would use the right of veto. Another reason for this is Moscow's concern about the activity of the United States and the European Union in the South Caucasus,” Elkhan Shahinoglu said.

He noted that the Armenian intention did not draw the attention of the USA and Great Britain as well. Both of these countries have good relations with Azerbaijan. The two countries attach importance to the road from Lachin, but they also do not rule out other alternative roads.

“Being against Azerbaijan at the UN Security Council did not meet the interests of the United States and Great Britain, both of which have a strategic partnership with Azerbaijan. The representatives of the United States and Great Britain at the UN stated the importance of opening the road to Lachin, but at the same time, they considered the use of alternative roads possible. In general, the phrase of Aghdam-Khankendi road was often used by the Security Council. Washington and London did not want to spoil the relations with Baku by accepting any documents against Azerbaijan, and they tried to convince Yerevan by saying “The road to Lachin should be opened”. The speech of the representative of Albania at the UN SC meeting supporting the rightful position of Azerbaijan is a good basis for the development of relations between the two countries,” the pundit said.

And finally, regarding the results of the last meeting of the UN Security Council, Elkhan Sahinoglu noted that Armenia will try to convince its society of its failure at the last meeting as an imaginary victory. In other words, even though they boast to their Armenian society that they have succeeded in discussing the Garabagh issue at the UN Security Council, in the end they will have to agree with Azerbaijan's proposal for the Aghdam-Khankendi road.

Qabil Ashirov is AzerNews' staff journalist

