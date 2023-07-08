Armenia's North Korean policy: path to endless void

8 July 2023 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

Rena Murshud

Narrow-mindedness is one of the serious factors that hinder development. Unfortunately, this kind of thinking belongs to Armenia, which has not been able to develop itself for centuries and has always germinated and ‘blossomed’ among other nations. Yes, you didn't get it wrong at all...

Around the last quarter of the 19th century and the beginning of the 20th century, the Armenians, whose homeland is unknown and living as a minority in many parts of the world in a fragmented form, for some reason fell into a momentary passion for building a homeland. Finally, in the early 20th century, the Armenians, who were brought to the Caucasus by the Russians, are truly becoming a scourge in the region.

It is known that at that time the Armenians tried to weaken the state by causing various provocations in the Ottoman lands based on the coordination of the Russians. This habit then spread to Russia itself and became its own scourge - in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, Russia itself became the target of extremist Armenians.

According to the historical facts in modern times, although Russia is the real founder of the "masterpiece" called Armenia today, this blueprint left by it is acting against Russia itself. Armenia cannot stop such provocations not only against Russia, but also against Turkiye and its northern neighbour, Georgia. Using the means and media at their disposal, Armenia makes biased claims about both Turkiye and Georgia and tries to spread baseless ideas. For example, in an article published on one of the Armenian websites, it is mentioned that if communications are opened between Armenia and Turkiye, it may be against Armenia, that is, both the economy and the nationality of Armenia may be eliminated by assimilation. Of course, from the perspective of Armenian thinking, it is not surprising to spread such frivolous ideas without seeing the surroundings. However, the first thing that comes to mind is the economic development of a state. If Armenia was a little more intelligent than being professional in the direction of provocation, it would not have come to such an illogical conclusion. Of course, when it comes to Armenia, it is difficult to think otherwise. Currently, thoughts about development in Yerevan are flowing. I wonder what the Pashinyan government is thinking, which devotes itself to empty and meaningless territorial claims instead of restoring relations with neighbouring states? Is the forbidden fruit the sweetest?

In fact, it would be better to take a look at the expansionist principles of Armenia. How did the Armenians, who took root in the West under the guise of some French and other European names starting from the middle of the 20th century, not assimilated, but when it came to Turkiye, this fear shook them so much...?

It is very significant to note that today many French banks are controlled by Armenians. Also, most media portals in Russia are owned by Armenian nationals. These are Armenian separatists living abroad, spreading their trivial claims on all media sites in Russian and broadcasting them to neighbouring countries. This was more observed in the Second Karabakh War in 2020. People of Armenian origin had the control of all social networks, not just in the media sphere. For Armenians, it is called skills, while for others it is considered ignominy and provocative.

Besides, Armenia, which declared the recognition of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan for many times and agreed to peace processes, and also sought to open a land border with Turkiye a few months ago, now wants to shun from this responsibility. However, they are not aware that this is the basis of the desire of many countries finding their fortune in the South Caucasus. Is Armenia involuntarily digging its own grave or will it give up its unreliable friends and follow the path of truth?! Alas, Armenia's unchanging political course always mirrors its historical background.

Without deviating from the main topic, let's move on to the claims put forward by the Armenians, if an investor from a foreign state comes to any state, then assimilation will occur in this country and ethnic, racial, religious and cultural antagonism will arise. So, according to them, the Armenian lobbyists, who control most of the French banks, are already considered to have occupied the country?!

If you take a closer look at the government of Armenia, you can often find different groups within the country. For example, the Armenian population is tired of the conflict and is in favour of peace. The "artsakh" case involves Armenian separatists living abroad. Some groups don't care about the economic well-being of their country, they just make empty claims. The provocations are unfounded and are committed on the sovereign territory of the neighbouring state of Azerbaijan.

The economic policy of Armenia is literally same as the 'policy of North Korea'. To put it more clearly, it's like don't meddle in my business, but I'll meddle in anyone's business anywhere. In more logical terms, Armenia wants to drown in its "swamp", adhering to a conservative approach.

In the history of all countries, we have seen that most countries governed by some conservative forces have ended in a fiasco. From this point of view, Armenia's way of leading policy and economy conservatively is quite tangible. And this means being in a position of leading the country towards complete collapse of it.

According to surveys and studies conducted in Armenia, not only the country's economy has weakened, but even the population has lost faith in the "supporting" countries. The Armenians, who are alone in the field, seek to involve in these conflicts the states that are silent. However, it looks like there are other hidden points under this "support" that we will probably notice over time.

---

Rena Murshud is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @RenaTagiyeva

