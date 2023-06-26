Azerbaijan becoming example for Armenia: a new trend in neighboring state

26 June 2023 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

By Akbar Hasanov, Day.az

If you suffer for a long time, then something will work out. Apparently, this is the life credo of a very solid layer of Armenian politicians, political scientists, public figures, and journalists. The devastating defeat of Armenia in the 44-day war and the subsequent examples of the diplomatic fiasco of official Yerevan poke out for the eternal question - who is to blame and what to do?

Each of the political forces in the country calls its opponents guilty. Supporters of the current government blame their predecessors, especially the "Karabakh clan" headed by Robert Kocharyan and Serzh Sargsyan. Their general postulate boils down to the statement that "everything was stolen, lost, ruined before us."

Supporters of the previous government, and they still remain, deny their main guilt in the defeats of Armenia on the battlefield and in the diplomatic arena. They blame everything on the current government, personally on Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, calling him a "surrender", a "defeatist". They blame him for allowing the start of the 44-day war, for not stopping it, for losing in the end.

At the same time, both those and others periodically blame the world community for everything. Everyone is blamed - the USA, France, Russia for the fact that they, being co-chairing countries of the OSCE Minsk Group, did not help Armenia to keep 20% of the occupied Azerbaijani lands.

Absurd? Yes, if you think from the point of view of a sane person. But in the case of Armenia, a completely different "logic" works.

According to it, not only Turkiye and Azerbaijan are to blame for all the troubles of Armenia, but also Israel, Pakistan, and more recently all European countries that buy Azerbaijani oil and natural gas, develop mutually beneficial relations with our country.

Absurd again? Certainly. At the same time, there is another, relatively new trend.

It consists in recognizing the colossal superiority of Azerbaijan over Armenia. Moreover, in completely different directions. For example, former officer of the RA Armed Forces Narek Nersisyan noted the absence of logical and other prerequisites for large-scale military-technical cooperation with Western players. And most importantly, he believes that Azerbaijan uses its ties with Western players much more efficiently.

"Being in fairly good relations with Moscow, Baku simultaneously manages to protect its interests in the course of dialogue with the West, receive various privileges, military assistance. And Armenia does not have any specific strategy," he complains.

And here, too, there is nothing to argue. An honest and accurate analysis of the existing realities, nothing more.

Furthermore, honored Artist of Armenia David Amalyan stated that President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev managed to unite the Azerbaijani people.

"I have deep respect for President Ilham Aliyev. He has character. He graduated from several universities and has a high intellect. I don't want to say everything on the air, but in 30 years we have turned into a tribe, and the Azerbaijani leader has managed to rally the whole people. I believe that this is temporary for us, and I hope that we will also have such a leader who will put everything in order," he said.

Interesting girls dance. The recognition that the Armenians are not a nation, not a people, but a tribe - does not sound like intellectual masochism, but like a bitter statement of reality. At the same time, it should be added that the optimism expressed by the artist Amalyan about the fact that soon everything will change in Armenia is more like an attempt to sweeten the pill. So as not to be heavily bombarded with rotten tomatoes.

But he is far from the only one who "suddenly saw the light" and realized that Armenia to Azerbaijan is like walking to the moon. Earlier, Armenian politician Vladimir Poghosyan said on the air of the Noyan Tapan program that the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev will go down in the history of his people and state. And it is true.

"If we talk about Ilham Aliyev, then this is the real President of his country. Whatever we say, whether we like the Azerbaijanis or not, Ilham Aliyev is the real head of his state. Our politicians do not have the qualities that the Azerbaijani leader has," - Poghosyan stated.

As you can see, this is already a trend. Quite, however, understandable and logically arising from the existential crisis in which Armenia has plunged for a long time.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz