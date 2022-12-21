Central Asia Review: Threats to Tajikistan & five inked accords [PHOTO]

21 December 2022 09:59 (UTC+04:00)

Sabina Mammadli

Central Asia Weekly Review: 13-20 Dec 22

HIGHLIGHTS

Kazakhstan, Spain to deepen strategic partnership further

Japanese company intends to build small hydropower plants in Kyrgyzstan

CSTO secretary-general talks about threats to Tajikistan

Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, Türkiye ink five documents

Uzbekistan to adopt bill, envisaging administrative and criminal liability for exploitation of teachers

KAZAKHSTAN

Kazakhstan, Spain to deepen strategic partnership further

Kazakh Deputy Foreign Minister Roman Vassilenko and Spanish Secretary of State for Foreign and Global Affairs Angeles Moreno Bau discussed the current state and prospects for deepening the Kazakh-Spanish strategic partnership.

The meeting took place during the regular, seventh political consultations between the foreign ministries of the two countries.

The sides discussed political, trade and economic, cultural, and humanitarian issues, expansion of the legal framework as well as exchanged views on key issues on the international agenda.

“Kazakhstan is committed to further developing mutually beneficial relations with Spain, the basis of which is the Strategic Partnership Agreement signed in 2009,” the Kazakh minister pointed out.

In turn, Bau emphasized Kazakhstan’s active position in the foreign policy arena and expressed official Madrid’s readiness to fully support the successful implementation of the large-scale political reforms taking place in Kazakhstan.

Kazakh president orders effective monetary policy

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Chairman of the National Bank Galymzhan Pirmatov.

Tokayev was briefed on the preliminary results of the National Bank’s monetary policy in January-November 2022 and the situation in the foreign and domestic markets, inflation trends and forecasts, as well as the state of gold reserves.

During the meeting, it was noted that the measures carried out by the bank provide positive results such as rising deposits in the tenge to a historic high, stabilization of the monetary market, and expansion of lending to the economy.

The National Bank chairman pointed out that the introduction of the digital tenge is to be realized in three stages before 2025. The Kazakh leader set instructions to further carry out the project.

Following the meeting, the president set tasks aimed at the effective implementation of the monetary policy.

KYRGYZSTAN

Japanese company intends to build small hydropower plants in Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyz Energy Minister Taalaibek Ibraev and President of the Japanese company Muroo Systems Co Jongsin Pan discussed prospects for cooperation in the energy sector.

After that, they signed a memorandum of understanding, as well as a roadmap for the implementation of the project for the construction of a small Karakol hydroelectric power station.

The minister said that this document was important for further practical cooperation between the parties. In addition, the purpose of the memorandum is a close partnership in the development of hydropower projects in Kyrgyzstan, in particular, the construction of small hydropower plants.

Pan noted that he was ready for the implementation of promising projects for the construction of small hydropower plants, the development of renewable energy sources, and for close cooperation and constructive negotiations in general.

EU allocates another €3 million for digitalization in Kyrgyzstan

The European Union transferred €3 million, to the state budget of Kyrgyzstan in support the digital transformation of the country.

The grant was allocated to assist the work of the Innovative Digital Competence Center at the High Technology Park, promoting Sanarip Aimak system in all regions of the country to provide electronic services to the population.

In addition, the money will be used to improve the country’s cybersecurity and ensure the protection of personal data through a specially created State Agency for the Protection of Personal Data.

The funds from this tranche will also be used to develop software and maintain databases in the ministries and promote the digital economy throughout the country.

In addition, the budgetary assistance is accompanied by training programs for public authorities with the assistance of the member countries of the European Union to promote e-governance, transparency, and accountability.

TAJIKISTAN

CSTO secretary-general talks about threats to Tajikistan

The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Secretary-General Stanislav Zas believes that there is no threat of direct armed intrusion from Afghanistan into CSTO member nations. At the same time, he noted that Afghanistan is still a source of danger for Tajikistan.

He made the remarks at a press conference at the International Multimedia Press Center of the Russia Today news agency in the format of video conferencing.

“Currently, there is no threat of direct invasion from Afghanistan, however, those challenges that were before are retained: terrorism, drug trafficking, extremism. Therefore, we attach significant importance to the strengthening of the southern border of the Organization region,” Zas said.

He called the completion of work on the draft target interstate program of the CSTO on strengthening segments of Tajikistan’s common border with Afghanistan.

Germany supports Tajikistan to adapt to climate change by reducing natural disaster risk

Tajikistan and Germany’s KfW Development Bank signed two grant agreements worth €21.5 million at the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade of Tajikistan on December 17.

Tajik Economic Development and Trade Minister Zavqi Zavqizoda, Regional Director of KfW for Central Asia, Dr. Andreas Schneider, and the Executive Director of the National Social Investment Fund of Tajikistan (NSIFT) Sherali Siddiqzoda signed a Grant and Project implementation agreement in the amount of €20 million for the “Enhancing Rural Development through Adapted Land Use and Natural Disaster Risk Mitigation” Project.

The project foresees the implementation of joint forest and pasture management activities, the introduction of energy efficiency and the protection of critical infrastructure in rural areas of Tajikistan.

The Supplemental Financing agreement in the amount of €1.5 million secures financing for the Tuberculosis control program Phase V, under which construction and equipping of a National Children TB hospital in Machiton is planned.

TURKMENISTAN

Uzbekistan sends container train through Turkmenistan to Europe for the first time

A container train from Uzbekistan to Europe traveled along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route for the first time.

“On December 16, the first container block train left Uzbekistan with cargoes from AGMK to the port of Burgas (Bulgaria). The container train will move along the route Uzbekistan-Turkmenistan-Azerbaijan-Georgia-Bulgaria/Europe, with a length of more than 4000 km”, “Uzbekistan Railways” Vestnik Kavkaza said.

The train has 46 wagons and 91 freight containers with copper concentrate.

Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, Türkiye ink five documents

Upon the completion of the First Summit of the leaders of Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan and Türkiye, a serious package of documents was signed.

As a result of trilateral meetings, the Joint Statement was adopted and the following documents were signed:

Agreement between Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, and Türkiye on trade and economic cooperation;

Framework Program for Cooperation in science, education, and culture for 2023-2025;

Memorandum of mutual understanding on the establishment of the joint consultative commission for cooperation in customs affairs;

Memorandum of mutual understating between “Turkmengas” State Concern, Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and Ministry of Energy and Natures Resources of the Republic of Türkiye on the further development of cooperation in energy;

Memorandum of mutual understanding between the Transport and Communications Agency under the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan, Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure of the Republic of Türkiye on the further development of cooperation in transport.

UZBEKISTAN

Uzbekistan to adopt the bill, envisaging administrative and criminal liability for exploitation of teachers

Uzbekistan will soon adopt a law on bringing to administrative and criminal responsibility those who entrust teachers with work not related to their duties, the head of the sector for communications and information policy of the Executive Office of the Administration President Saida Mirziyoyeva said.

“Unfortunately, for many years the teachers teaching our children were powerless, and defenseless, and their work was devalued. They were used as gardeners, janitors, waiters serving committees who came to school, “extras” filling empty halls at boring events, forced subscribers to printed publications, night attendants, and school security guards,” she wrote in her Telegram channel.

“The time has come to end this state of affairs. After all, if we do not elevate the honor and dignity of the Teacher, we will not be able to achieve anything,” Mirziyoyeva said.

According to her, today there is a huge problem in Uzbekistan - teachers are involved in work not related to their professional duties.

XV Forum of Creative and Scientific Intelligentsia completes its work in Tashkent

Participants of the XV Forum of Creative and Scientific Intelligentsia of the CIS Member States stated the need to strengthen humanitarian cooperation and preserve spiritual ties between the peoples of the Commonwealth.

The remarks were made in the resolution adopted following the results of two days of the forum in the capital of Uzbekistan.

“The forum participants spoke in favor of further strengthening the multilateral humanitarian cooperation of the Commonwealth countries, developing a common cultural, educational and information space, maintaining centuries-old spiritual ties and searching for new effective forms of cooperation,” the document says.

Based on the results of the discussion of the experience of 30 years of development of humanitarian cooperation in the CIS space, as well as interaction in the context of a pandemic and new global challenges, the forum participants noted the need to promote the expansion of cooperation between cultural, scientific and educational organizations, public associations for "comprehensive study and popularization of languages, cultures, history, cultural heritage and national traditions of the Commonwealth countries”.

They supported the idea of establishing the International Creative Association of Film Studios of the Commonwealth countries, and also spoke in favor of initiatives in the field of joint film production, film distribution and creation of joint high-quality content, promotion of films from the CIS countries at festivals and international film forums.

The resolution also indicated the need to develop and initiate new projects aimed at the formation of international creative teams in the field of theater, television, art, and other types of creativity.

