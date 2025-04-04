Trial of Armenian-origin individuals accused of war crimes continues in Baku

4 April 2025 12:58 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

A court hearing is underway in Baku for individuals of Armenian origin accused of committing serious war crimes and crimes against humanity during the years of conflict in Azerbaijan’s territories, Azernews reports.

The trial is being held at the Baku Court Complex under the chairmanship of Zeynal Agayev, judge of the Baku Military Court.

At the previous hearing, state prosecutors, victim representatives, and defense lawyers questioned the accused, including Davit Ishkhanyan. The individuals on trial are facing serious charges relating to crimes allegedly committed by the Republic of Armenia, its armed forces, and the so-called “Nagorno-Karabakh Republic” – an illegal entity established during the occupation of Azerbaijani territories.

The charges include a wide range of violations: crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, aggressive warfare, genocide, forced displacement of civilians, persecution, torture, military robbery, and other illegal acts. These were reportedly carried out by Armenian forces and unlawful armed groups in the now-liberated territories of Azerbaijan.

Fifteen individuals are on trial: Harutyunyan Arayik Vladimiri, Ghukasyan Arkadi Arshavir, Sahakyan Bako Sahaki, Ishkhanyan Davit Rubeni, Manukyan David Azatini, Babayan Davit Klimi, Mnatsakanyan Levon Henrikovich, Beglaryan Vasili Ivani, Ghazaryan Erik Roberti, Allahverdiyan Davit Nelsoni, Stepanyan Gurgen Homeri, Balayan Levon Romiki, Babayan Madat Arakelovich, Martirosyan Garik Grigori, and Pashayan Melikset Vladimiri.

They are being prosecuted under multiple articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, including but not limited to:

Article 100 – planning, preparing, initiating and waging an aggressive war

Article 102 – attacking persons or organizations enjoying international protection

Article 103 – genocide

Article 105 – destruction of the population

Article 106 – slavery

Article 107 – deportation or forced transfer of population

Article 109 – persecution

Article 110 – enforced disappearance of persons

Article 112 – deprivation of liberty contrary to international law

Article 113 – torture

Article 114 – mercenary activities

Article 115 – violation of the laws and customs of war

Article 116 – violation of international humanitarian law during armed conflict

Article 118 – military robbery

Article 120 – wilful killing

Article 192 – illegal entrepreneurship

Article 214 – terrorism

Article 214-1 – financing of terrorism

Article 218 – creation of a criminal association

Article 228 – illegal handling of weapons and explosives

Article 270-1 – acts threatening aviation security

Article 277 – assassination of a state or public figure

Article 278 – forcible seizure and retention of power, or changing the constitutional order

Article 279 – creation of illegal armed formations

The trial is expected to proceed with further testimonies and evidence as Azerbaijan seeks accountability for alleged crimes committed during the decades-long conflict over its occupied territories.