OIC calls on world community to take effective measures against Yerevan

10 September 2023 12:11 (UTC+04:00)

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has declared that it does not recognize the so-called "elections" held by separatists in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily located, and called on the world community to take effective measures to prevent Armenia from taking destructive steps, Azernews reports, citing the OIC statement.

"The so-called "elections" held in the internationally recognized Garabagh region of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily stationed, is a new manifestation of unilateral attempts to legitimize the current situation in the region, which is contrary to international law. This step is a gross violation of international law, including UN Security Council resolutions, OIC resolutions and OSCE principles.

The General Secretariat of the OIC considers these "elections" held at a time when Azerbaijan and Armenia are trying to continue peace talks, as a step that harms the negotiations. The OIC General Secretariat does not recognize these illegitimate elections, which include a violation of Azerbaijan's sovereignty and territorial integrity. "He calls on the UN and the international community not to recognize these elections and to take effective measures to prevent Armenia from taking steps that endanger the fragile normalization efforts in the region," the Organization noted.

---

