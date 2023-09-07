Azerbaijan Army prevents to install long-term fortification facilities

7 September 2023 16:55 (UTC+04:00)

On September 7, starting from 12:35 to 14:00, illegal Armenian armed detachments in the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeeping forces are temporarily stationed, attempted to install long-term fortification facilities in front of the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the directions of the Khojavend and Aghdam districts, Azernews reports, citing MoD.

The conducted work was immediately stopped as a result of urgent measures taken by the Azerbaijan Army Units.

---

