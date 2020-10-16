By Aisha Jabbarova

The Azerbaijani Army has suppressed the attacks of the Armenian forces who attempted to advance their positions in the Aghdere-Aghdam and Fizuli-Hadrut directions of the front on October 15 and on the night leading to October 16, the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry has reported.

Armenian forces have been violating the ceasefire on the frontline in violation of a truce reached on October 10.

Using missiles, artillery, and mortars, Armenian armed forces fired at the positions of Azerbaijani Army units in the direction of Jabrayil and Hadrut that were recently liberated from the Armenian occupation, as well as at villages near the front-line.

During the night, Armenian forces attempted to press forward in several directions of the front but were forced to retreat, suffering heavy losses.

As a result of the actions taken by the Azerbaijan Army, Armenia lost large number of forces. The Azerbaijani army also destroyed tanks, 1 BM-21 Grad MLRS, 5 D-30 howitzer-guns, 2 ZSU-23-4 Shilka self-propelled anti-aircraft gun (SPAAG), and 8 auto vehicles with ammunition were destroyed and disabled in different directions of the front.

”According to the information received, cases of mass desertion among the military personnel and reservists were observed on the defensive line of the 18th motorized rifle division of the Armenian armed forces. In order to prevent this, the Armenian government established military police commandant posts on the highways of the Gorus and Turshsu settlements,” the ministry said.

There are many killed and wounded among the military personnel who took up positions on the defensive line of the 5th mountain rifle regiment. The regiment's units are facing a shortage of food and ammunition.

There are killed and wounded as a result of the shelling of vehicle transporting volunteers to the defensive line of the 10th regiment. The retreating enemy left a large number of auto and armored vehicles in positions and fled.

An artillery battery was destroyed on the defensive line of the 9th motorized rifle regiment and the regiment's deputy commander was wounded.

The ministry said that some of the mercenaries who arrived in the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh refused to join the battle.

The troops of the Azerbaijan Army retain their operational advantage along the entire front.

Azerbaijan and Armenia are locked in a conflict over Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh breakaway region, which along with seven adjacent regions was occupied by Armenian forces in a war in the early 1990s. More than 20,000 Azerbaijanis were killed and around one million were displaced as a result of the large-scale hostilities.

The OSCE Minsk Group co-chaired by the United States, Russia and France has been mediating the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict since the signing of the volatile cease-fire agreement in 1994. The Minsk Group’s efforts have resulted in no progress and to this date, Armenia has failed to abide by the UN Security Council resolutions (822, 853, 874 and 884) that demand the withdrawal of Armenian military forces from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.