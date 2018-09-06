By Sara Israfilbayova

Release of the terrorists of Sasna Tsrer by the new Armenian authorities continues to worry and outrage the country’s political circles.

Earlier, Press secretary of Sasna Tsrer Varuzhan Avetisyan announced the end of the armed struggle by the group and the beginning of political activity, the creation of the same party, which intends to participate in the next extraordinary elections to the National Assembly of Armenia and become the leading participant in the political life of the country.

Commenting upon this issue MP of the NA RPA faction Hayk Babukhanyan said that, if earlier we talked about the danger of entering a business into politics, now there is a greater danger: the entry of terrorism into politics.

He went on to say that it is unclear, on what basis and what legislation, people who committed onslaught with the murder of three policemen, were at liberty.

MP underlined that in fact, what is happening today is a threat to statehood.

Sasna Tsrer is the group that in July 2016 stormed a police station in Yerevan and held hostages for about two weeks, killing two police officers in the process. Then they surrendered to the authorities, came before the court, and received long sentences.

The process of reviewing the cases of the accused began after Nikol Pashinyan was elected Prime Minister of Armenia, who stated that there should be no political prisoners in the country, focusing on the Sasna Tsrer.

On August 17 of the current year, the court ruled to satisfy the mediation of the defense about changing the measure of restraint and release of leader of the armed group Sasna Tsrer Varuzhan Avetisyan, choosing as a preventive measure the release under the guarantee of the lawyer.

However, the transformation of terrorist groups into political parties is not a unique phenomenon, but there is no certainty that the Sasna Tsrer militants actually decided to abandon the armed struggle.

Terrorists rarely succeed in public policies. They return to their “profession” as soon as possible. And in Armenia, with its growing social problems, such outcome will not be long in coming.

Today fascists are honored in Armenia. For example, terrorist Garegin Ter-Harutyunyan - fascist general Nzhdeh, who laid the foundation of the Armenian punitive legion of the Wehrmacht. Streets and squares are named after him and other terrorists and it is a kind of reminder that the spirit of fascism is not defeated, it is is alive and has found haven in Armenia.

