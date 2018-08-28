By Sara Israfilbayova

The radical opposition organization Constituent Parliament and the terrorist group Sasna Tsrer plan to assist the current government and create a new political party.

Press secretary of Sasna Tsrer Varuzhan Avetisyan and head of the Constituent Parliament Jirair Sefilian informed journalists about the program of the organization and the further tasks of terrorists to fight for the “bright future” of Armenia.

Sasna Tsrer is the group that in July 2016 stormed a police station in Yerevan and held hostages for about two weeks, killing two police officers in the process. Then they surrendered to the authorities, came before the court, and received long sentences. And now, after Pashinyan’s victory, many of them have already been released.

Now, as unbelievable as this may sound, Sasna Tsrer declares the creation of its own party.

Avetisyan said that the new party, the main asset of which should be representatives of young people, intends to participate in the upcoming early parliamentary elections in Armenia.

Noteworthy that one of the main points of the program of the future party Avetisyan announced the “joining” of the occupied territories of Azerbaijan to Armenia, adding that the party will be created in so-called “Nagorno-Karabakh Republic” as well.

The refusal of armed struggle is not the political position of the organization, but the result of an agreement with the new authorities, therefore, as many believe in Armenia, Sasna Tsrer members can take weapon again, if Pashinyan does something wrong.

Moreover, the head of the Constituent Parliament is a professional terrorist Jirair Sefilian, his closest associate - Alek Yenigoshyan, who spent time in a Swiss prison for the terror. And now Varuzhan Avetisyan, making significant statements, reminded that three members of the group: Pavel Manukyan, Armen Bilyan and Smbat Barseghyan are still in custody and they should also be “immediately released”, which means that if Manukyan, Bilyan and Barseghyan do not get released, there can be no support for the new government, and the group will behave the same way as under the previous government.

However, the transformation of terrorist groups into political parties is not a unique phenomenon, but there is no certainty that the Sasna Tsrer militants actually decided to abandon the armed struggle.

Terrorists rarely succeed in public policies. They return to their “profession” as soon as possible. And in Armenia, with its growing social problems, such outcome will not be long in coming.

In a country where the military lyceum is named after professional terrorist Monte Melkonian, the authorities support terrorism and elevate terrorists to the rank of national heroes, such a scenario was expected.

