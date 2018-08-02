By Rashid Shirinov

Armenia should take advantage of another chance provided by Azerbaijan and show appropriate constructivism during the negotiations on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, a well-known Turkish expert, professor Togrul Ismayil told Day.Az on August 1.

He was commenting on the news about the next meeting of the Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers scheduled to be held on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York in September.

The expert positively assessed this and noted the importance of the upcoming meeting of the Azerbaijani and Armenian officials.

“I support a peaceful way of resolving this problem within the rules and norms of international law. Armenia, having occupied the territory of a foreign state, clearly violated the norms of international law, and still refuses to comply with the UN Security Council resolutions, which is not acceptable for Azerbaijan,” Ismayil stressed.

The expert added that Yerevan should realize the deplorable situation in which Armenia has been staying for many years.

“Pashinyan’s government must seriously realize that by continuing the aggression against Azerbaijan, Armenia itself loses in all aspects and deprives itself of the last chance to get out of the economic and political impasse,” Ismayil mentioned.

Because of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Armenia has no economic relations and transport links with Azerbaijan and Turkey. Thus, Armenia has turned into the black sheep of the region. The economy of the country remains critical, demonstrating incredibly low indexes every year.

Armenia broke out a lengthy war against Azerbaijan by laying territorial claims on the country. Since a war in the early 1990s, Armenian armed forces have occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan's territory, including Nagorno-Karabakh and seven surrounding regions. More than 20,000 Azerbaijanis were killed and over 1 million were displaced as a result of the large-scale hostilities.

To this day, Armenia has not implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding regions.

---

Rashid Shirinov is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @RashidShirinov

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz